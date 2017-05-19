CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bystanders hold accused beer thief until police arrive

Bystanders took matters into their own hands Thursday night in Lubbock when a man tried to steal multiple 30-packs of beer from a convenience store, according to police.

The situation was caught on camera by another customer.

According to police, 52-year-old Russell Dean Watson, 52, of Lubbock stole several 30-packs of beer from the E-Z Mart on 34th Street. On his last attempt around 10 p.m., two men inside the store were able to hold him down until police arrived. During the struggle, Watson kicked and damaged some glass in the store.

"We know that any crime, even shoplifting, is unpredictable and can become dangerous or deadly very quickly. In situations where human life is not in danger, we recommend that the public contact law enforcement and be a good witness to the event," says Lt. Jon Tutino with the Lubbock Police Department.

Watson was arrested and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he faces charges of theft and is a suspect of criminal mischief.

