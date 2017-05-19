Northbound, right lanes near University to be closed Monday

Beginning Monday, Barricades Unlimited will close the northbound and right lanes of University Avenue between Main and 10th Street.

AmChel Communications will be installing tower antennas at 1001 University Ave. Because of this, angle parking in front of the U Lofts Lubbock apartment complex will not be allowed.

Work should last for approximately two days, however, drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving and seek alternate routes.

