Northbound, right lanes near University to be closed Monday

President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
The title is set to introduce a new series of movies from Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man universe.
The title is set to introduce a new series of movies from Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man universe.
Beginning Monday, Barricades Unlimited will close the northbound and right lanes of University Avenue between Main and 10th Street.
Beginning Monday, Barricades Unlimited will close the northbound and right lanes of University Avenue between Main and 10th Street.