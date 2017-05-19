Tech's Women's Tennis advances to Elite 8 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tech's Women's Tennis advances to Elite 8

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: KCBD Video

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 6 Women's Tennis team punched their ticket to the NCAA Elite 8 for the first time in program history as they defeated No. 11 Auburn, 4-2, Friday afternoon.
 
Gabriela Talaba and Felicity Maltby gave the Lady Raiders (27-4) a 1-0 advantage in doubles play with a 6-2 win on court two. Doubles pair Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak dropped a 6-3 decision on court one before the Tigers clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win on court three.
 
The Lady Raiders have only lost the doubles point eight times this season and have a 5-3 record when doing so.
 
No. 58 Maltby tied the match, 1-1, with a two-set victory (6-1, 6-0) over No. 29 Andie Dikosavljevic on court two. The win is her sixth win over a ranked opponent this season.
 
Auburn took a 2-1 lead as Alannah Griffin defeated Sarah Dvorak in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). It was all Texas Tech from there.
 
Federici battled to a 7-5, 6-0 win on court four over Georgia Axon just before Katelyn Jackson took a 7-5, 6-2 win over Auburn's Caroline Turner.
 
It came down to third sets on courts one and three.
 
After dropping 6-4 in the opening set, No. 9 Talaba took back-to-back sets over No. 17 Alizee Michaud (6-2, 6-0) to clinch the match and the spot in the Elite 8 for the Lady Raiders.
 
Texas Tech will face No. 3 Ohio State in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.
 
#6 Texas Tech v. #11 Auburn - NCAA Championships
Round of 16 – Friday, May 19
DOUBLES
1. #14 Alizee Michaud/Taylor Russo (AU) def. #26 Sarah Dvorak/Sabrina Federici (TTU), 6-3
2.#69 Felicity Maltby/Gabriela Talaba (TTU) def. Andie Dikosavljevic/Alannah Griffin (AU), 6-2
3.#64 Caroline Turner/Georgie Axon (AU) def. Alex Valenstein/Alba Cortina-Pou (TTU), 7-5
 
SINGLES 
1. #9 Gabriela Talaba (TTU) def. #17 Alizee Michaud (AU), 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
2. #58 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. #29 Andie Dikosavljevic (AU), 6-1, 6-0
3. Alex Valenstein (TTU) vs. #115 Taylor Russo (AU), 6-2, 4-6, 3-1, unfinished
4. Sabrina Federici (TTU) def. Georgie Axon (AU), 7-5, 6-0
5. Alannah Griffin (AU) def. Sarah Dvorak (TTU), 6-3, 6-2
6. Katelyn Jackson (TTU) def. Caroline Turner (AU), 7-5, 6-2

