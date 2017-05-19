Spotlight on Ag: The Texas Dairy Industry

In 2017 the Texas dairy industry is on pace to produce nearly 11 billion pounds of milk, making us the sixth largest producer in the country. That milk comes from over 411,000 dairy cows on 393 family-owned farms!

In addition to providing jobs in many of our rural communities, our cows and milk provide a direct economic impact of $3.3 billion dollars to the Texas economy. As the worlds desire for delicious, healthy, and safe food products increase, Texas dairy will be there to help fulfill that demand.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture, Stonegate Farms, and the Texas Association of Dairymen, I'm Joe Osterkamp.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.