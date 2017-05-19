Bill to ban texting while driving clears Senate - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bill to ban texting while driving clears Senate

Legislation that would create a statewide texting while driving ban overcame a last-ditch attempt in the Senate on Friday to gut the bill. The bill's author, state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, said he will concur with the changes the Senate made. The measure will then head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

State Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, filed an amendment that would’ve outlined an offense as having been committed in the presence of an officer and required evidence the driver was not paying attention. In the current version, the “and” is an “or.”

Republican and Democratic members rose to say his change would make the law unenforceable. The amendment ultimately failed with a 12-19 vote.

"I have waited 10 years to make this motion: I move final passage of HB 62," said state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, the bill's Senate sponsor.

Without any further discussion, House Bill 62 passed the Senate with a 23-8 vote.

This is the fourth session in a row Craddick has attempted to pass a texting-while-driving ban.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2017/05/19/bill-ban-texting-while-driving-clears-senate/.

