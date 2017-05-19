Honor Flight golf tournament hosted today

Today the Texas South Plains Honor Flight hosted, for the fifth year, its golf tournament at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech campus.

The tournament was a four-man scramble format with a double shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The money raised at the event will go helping fly veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to Washington D.C. this fall. All proceeds go to paying for the cost of that flight.

