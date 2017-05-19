8th graders at Heritage Middle School participate in 'Exploration Expo' to figure out career interests

It was an exciting event for the 8th grade class at Frenship ISD’s Heritage Middle School in Lubbock.

Friday morning was the first annual Exploration Expo. This is a mini-conference style career expo for all 283 of the 8th grade students to begin planning for their career interests before they head to high school.

Students attended four sessions of their choice and had 36 different career path presentations to choose from including a nurse, veterinarian, law enforcement officer, realtor and many more.

Students had the chance to listen, learn and ask as many questions as they wanted about the careers of their interest.

Event organizer and career and technology education teacher at Heritage Middle school, Cindi Newlin, said she was thrilled with the turnout of professionals from the Lubbock community.

Newlin had been planning this event for several months.

“My idea was, after teaching Career Investigations class for all year, was to expose them to real life people that had the job that they were reading about, or that they were watching on YouTube and so on," Newlin said. "Because they’ve been studying that once a week, different careers and different exciting things.”

This is a great way for the students to get a better feel for if they would actually enjoy the certain career fields they explored today, she said.

Watching the students ask questions and get involved was the best part.

“I saw lots and lots of students responding so positively, and so intently. That it wasn’t that they were afraid to ask questions, they were just mesmerized," Newlin said. "So it was really an exciting thing to see as a culminating event for the end of the school year.”