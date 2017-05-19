Part of Boston Avenue, 15th Street to close

Beginning Monday, parts of 15th Street between Boston and Detroit Avenues will be closed for the Boston pavement replacement project.

The construction around that area is expecting to last through July 31, and will extend along Boston Avenue and Memorial Circle on the Texas Tech campus. During this time access to Boston Avenue will be closed.

This is part of a new construction effort Tech is attempting to implement, as safety concerns for pedestrians around this area have increased recently.

"During any given weekday, more than 5,000 pedestrians have been documented crossing this section of roadway," Sean Childers, assistant vice president in the Operations Division of Tech, said in a news release. "With this increased pedestrian traffic count and following a safety initiative set out by various entities on campus, it was decided restricting access to this stretch of the roadway during peak times provided the safest option for all forms of traffic on campus."

So, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday until Friday, bollards will block vehicle access 15th Street between Boston and Detroit, with the exception of emergency vehicles. Bicycles, skateboards, scooters and other non-vehicle forms of transportation will still be allowed to use the road during the restricted hours.

