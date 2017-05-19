No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas

Texas Tech’s bats were hot Friday night as they rolled past Kansas 16-4. A win Saturday at 2 p.m. would allow the Red Raiders to tie TCU as Co-Big 12 Champs.
The No. 6 Women's Tennis team punched their ticket to the NCAA Elite 8 for the first time in program history as they defeated No. 11 Auburn, 4-2, Friday afternoon.
After 10 days off for finals, the 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team was back on the diamond Thursday night hosting their regular season finale series. They took the opener 10-6 over Kansas.
We've got your Thursday night playoff scores for baseball and softball.
A slew of signings in the South Plains on Wednesday as Frenship had eight students ink for college athletics. Plainview had one heading to a college in Kansas and the youngest graduate ever in LISD, a 16-year-old from Lubbock High signed to swim.
