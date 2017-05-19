No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech’s bats were hot Friday night as they rolled past Kansas 16-4. A win Saturday at 2 p.m. would allow the Red Raiders to tie TCU as Co-Big 12 Champs.

The game was tied 1-1, but Texas Tech scored 4 in the 5th and 6 in the 6th to break it open.

Josh Jung was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI, including a 3-run home run.

Ryan Shetter at one point retired 17 Jayhawks in a row. He went 7 innings allowing just 3 hits and 1 run with 11 strikeouts.

4432 fans were on hand, the 13th sellout this season at Rip Griffin Park.

Texas Tech closes out the regular season Saturday hosting Kansas at 2pm. 

