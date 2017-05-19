No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas

Texas Tech’s bats were hot Friday night as they rolled past Kansas 16-4. A win Saturday at 2 p.m. would allow the Red Raiders to tie TCU as Co-Big 12 Champs.

The game was tied 1-1, but Texas Tech scored 4 in the 5th and 6 in the 6th to break it open.

Josh Jung was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI, including a 3-run home run.

Ryan Shetter at one point retired 17 Jayhawks in a row. He went 7 innings allowing just 3 hits and 1 run with 11 strikeouts.

4432 fans were on hand, the 13th sellout this season at Rip Griffin Park.

Texas Tech closes out the regular season Saturday hosting Kansas at 2pm.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.