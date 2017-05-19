Texas House approves abortion restriction

By: Marissa Evans, The Texas Tribune

May 19, 2017

An amendment added to Texas Senate bill 8 by the Texas House of Representatives would prohibit abortion providers from performing "dilation and evacuation" abortions.

The Texas GOP House took a sweeping approach to anti-abortion legislation Friday, after they gave an OK to a measure that would ban what is considered the most common form of second-trimester procedure, according to The Texas Tribune. This would also change house health care providers would dispose of fetal remains.

The original Senate bill would make abortion providers bury or cremate fetal remains after an elective abortion and would also ban facilities from donating the aborted fetuses to medical researchers.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Cindy Burkett (R-Sunnyvale) said this measure would help align state and federal statutes regarding abortion regulation. Burkett also said the bill would make sure that fetuses are not turned into a commodity.

