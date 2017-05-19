Extra Innings Scores: 5/19 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/19

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Softball

Ralls 0
Archer City 19

Baseball

State Championship
Lubbock Christian 11
The Woodlands 4
Eagles win 3rd straight TAPPS State Title

Coronado 2
Amarillo 8

Levelland 5
Bushland 2

Wall 19
Littlefield 3

Floydada 4
Post 5

SpringLake-Earth 16
Booker 6

SpringLake Earth 10
Booker 11

  Golf battles cold conditions during tournament

    Golf battles cold conditions during tournament

    Texas Tech withstood its most-challenging conditions of the season Friday as the Lady Raiders battled cold, windy and rainy conditions during the opening round of the NCAA Championships held at Rich Harvest Farms.

  No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas

    No. 4 Red Raiders beat Kansas

    Texas Tech's bats were hot Friday night as they rolled past Kansas 16-4. A win Saturday at 2 p.m. would allow the Red Raiders to tie TCU as Co-Big 12 Champs.

