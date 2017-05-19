Extra Innings Scores: 5/19

EXTRA INNINGS: 5.19
Texas Tech withstood its most-challenging conditions of the season Friday as the Lady Raiders battled cold, windy and rainy conditions during the opening round of the NCAA Championships held at Rich Harvest Farms.
Texas Tech’s bats were hot Friday night as they rolled past Kansas 16-4. A win Saturday at 2 p.m. would allow the Red Raiders to tie TCU as Co-Big 12 Champs.
The No. 6 Women's Tennis team punched their ticket to the NCAA Elite 8 for the first time in program history as they defeated No. 11 Auburn, 4-2, Friday afternoon.
After 10 days off for finals, the 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team was back on the diamond Thursday night hosting their regular season finale series. They took the opener 10-6 over Kansas.
