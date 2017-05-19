A big cool-down for the weekend. - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

A big cool-down for the weekend.

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Cooler temps for this weekend in west Texas as the latest front has some punch and will keep temperatures below normal through Sunday.

On Saturday the high will vary from 70-75 degrees across the south plains with coolest temps in the northern regions. In fact, the Muleshoe/Friona communities may stay in the upper 60s for highs on Saturday.


It will be another cool start Sunday morning with lows again in the 40s in Lubbock, but the afternoon will be much nicer. The afternoon highs on Sunday will climb to near 80 degrees with a southeast wind, which will increase late in the day.


Skies late Saturday and again on Sunday will be mostly sunny, helping to offset the unseasonable cool temps for the area.


Next chance of rain comes on Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected to return to the region with the start of a new week.


Copyright KCBD 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump to Muslims on first foreign trip: Drive out terrorists

    Trump to Muslims on first foreign trip: Drive out terrorists

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:21:56 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:21:56 GMT
    President Donald Trump has departed for his maiden overseas trip as president amid the flurry of controversy surrounding an investigation into ties members of his campaign had with Russia.
    President Donald Trump has departed for his maiden overseas trip as president amid the flurry of controversy surrounding an investigation into ties members of his campaign had with Russia.

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:21:52 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:21:52 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

  • Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:20:58 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:20:58 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly