A big cool-down for the weekend.

Cooler temps for this weekend in west Texas as the latest front has some punch and will keep temperatures below normal through Sunday.

On Saturday the high will vary from 70-75 degrees across the south plains with coolest temps in the northern regions. In fact, the Muleshoe/Friona communities may stay in the upper 60s for highs on Saturday.



It will be another cool start Sunday morning with lows again in the 40s in Lubbock, but the afternoon will be much nicer. The afternoon highs on Sunday will climb to near 80 degrees with a southeast wind, which will increase late in the day.



Skies late Saturday and again on Sunday will be mostly sunny, helping to offset the unseasonable cool temps for the area.



Next chance of rain comes on Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected to return to the region with the start of a new week.



