Boys and Girls Club hosts garage sale

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock hosted its garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 3221 59th St.

Funds made from the sale will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock. Items sold included: chairs, dining tables, pool tables, beds, rugs, clothes, toys and other types of garage sale items.

