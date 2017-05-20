Tennessee Titan, Amaro, receives degree from Tech

Jace Amaro, current Tennessee Titan tight end, has graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in university studies.

Originally playing football in high school at MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Amaro played football for Tech. He was then drafted in 2014 by the New York Jets as the no. 49 pick in the second round.

In 2016 Amaro was traded to the Titans, the team which he currently plays.

