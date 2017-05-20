Extra Innings Scores: 5/20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/20

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Softball 

Archer City 10
Ralls 2
Archer City wins series 2-0

Baseball

Coronado 0
Amarillo 12
Amarillo wins series 2-0

Levelland 10
Bushland 9
Levelland wins series 2-0

Post 6
Floydada 2
Post wins series 2-0

Borden County
Cross Plains 4pm

