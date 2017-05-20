WATCH LIVE: KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WATCH LIVE: KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6

Due to the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on NBC that begins at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday May 20, KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6 will air on KCBD.com and on the KCBD News app.

  • VIDEO: TTU spring commencement ceremonies

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:24:41 GMT
    Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Former Texas Tech President David Schmidly will speak at all commencement ceremonies.  President of the State Bar of Texas Frank E. Stevenson will speak at the School of Law Hooding Ceremony. 

  • Cloud Computing edges out Preakness win at the wire

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:57:41 GMT
    Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.

  • Iran's president trounces hard-liner to secure second term

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:23:23 GMT
    Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.

