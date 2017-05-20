Red Raiders Co-Big 12 Champions after sweeping Kansas

Tech senior Hunter Hargrove proposed to his girlfriend after the win against Kansas. (Source: Ruben Villareal, KCBD)

After finishing the regular-season (42-13), and going (16-8) in Big 12 Conference play the Texas Tech Red Raiders are Co-Big 12 Champions, with the TCU Horned Frogs.

They had to sweep Kansas this weekend to become Co-Big 12 Champions.

After topping the Jayhawks (10-6) on Thursday, and (16-4) on Friday, Texas Tech came to Saturday's contest feeling confident.

No.4 Red Raiders topped Kansas (9-4) on Saturday, behind Grant Little’s 3-hit game.

Texas Tech got out to (5-0) lead early on, and never gave up the lead after that.

Tech's senior 1st baseman Hunter Hargrove also took the win as an opportunity to propose to his girlfriend after the game.

The Red Raiders will be back in action next week, when they head to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament.

