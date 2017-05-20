Thousands of new alumni graduate from Tech

Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Former Texas Tech President David Schmidly will speak at all commencement ceremonies. President of the State Bar of Texas Frank E. Stevenson will speak at the School of Law Hooding Ceremony.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.
