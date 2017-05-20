Thousands of new alumni graduate from Tech

Texas Tech hosted its last of four commencement ceremonies today in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Former Tech President David Schmidly gave the commencement address to the large crowd. Tech also live-streamed the ceremonies on their youtube page.

All live streams of the ceremonies can be found on the links below:

Friday 3 p.m.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU5FHCLKEwE&t=7s

Friday 7 p.m.:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzyCtkYEoUQ

Saturday 9 a.m.:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuJEKdMi8w0&t=12s

Saturday 1:30 p.m.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WGHJQVH2U0&t=16s

