Elderly man hits power pole, suffers serious injuries in 82nd Street rollover

Emergency officials responded to a crash on 82nd Street between Albany and Belmont Avenue on Saturday.

A dark gray pickup hit a power pole and rolled over.

Lubbock Police say the driver of the pick-up was an elderly man who suffered some sort of medical problem while driving, causing him to hit the pole. The driver was sent to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

He was transported by EMS with serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

As a result of the crash the power pole was snapped and east-bound lanes on 82nd Street are closed.

There are also reports that some buildings around the area are without power. Lubbock Power & Light had over 100 outages reported after the incident that effected approximately 1,500 customers.

However, they have been able to fix the problems and all customers power should be restored.

