Fire departments contain South Lubbock barn fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Fire departments from Woodrow, New Deal, Roosevelt and Lubbock responded to a fire in south Lubbock county on Saturday evening.

Initial reports stated a barn was on fire. A man inside the barn reported the fire to authorities. However, all departments responding were able to contain the fire.

No injuries came from the incident and there is not word yet on damages sustained to the area.

