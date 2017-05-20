Tech sweeps Kansas, wins co-championship with TCU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Irving, Texas - The Texas Tech Red Raiders have clinched a share of the 2017 Big 12 baseball regular season title. This is the first time since 2011 and third time overall in league play that Big 12 baseball has regular season co-champions.



With a 9-4 Saturday win over Kansas, TTU finishes at 16-8 in Big 12 play and shares the title with TCU.



With the April series win over the co-champion Horned Frogs, Texas Tech also clinches the No. 1 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, May 24-28, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.



Originally picked to finish third in the preseason coaches’ poll, the Red Raiders (42-13, 16-8) are league champions for the third time after winning the title in 1997 and 2016. This is the first time the Big 12 has had a team clinch back-to-back crowns since the 2010-11 seasons (Texas).



The Red Raiders have won three of their Big 12 home series this season as the team is 8-4 in league play after taking two-of-three games vs. Baylor (April 7-9) and TCU (April 28-30) while also sweeping Kansas (May 18-20). TTU currently holds an impressive 22-5 record in Lubbock.



The Red Raiders are led by fifth-year head coach Tim Tadlock, who has led the team to at least 40 wins for the third time in four years and two College World Series appearances since 2014.



BIG 12 BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON CO-CHAMPIONS

2005 - Baylor, Nebraska

2011 - Texas, Texas A&M

2017 - TCU, Texas Tech