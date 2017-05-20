Tech sweeps Kansas, wins co-championship with TCU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have clinched a share of the 2017 Big 12 baseball regular season title. This is the first time since 2011 and third time overall in league play that Big 12 baseball has regular season co-champions.
Extra Innings Scores: 5/20
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
After finishing the regular-season (42-13), and going (16-8) in Big 12 Conference play.
Jace Amaro, current Tennessee Titan tight end, has graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in university studies.
