LP&L power outages reported Sunday morning

Lubbock residents near Quaker, 34th Street, and Marsha Sharp may have experienced power outages Sunday morning.

According to LP&L's power outage map, 21 customers were being affected by the outage as of 9 a.m. The map indicates the outage was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and crews were working to repair it.

As of 9:17 am, the outage map shows zero outages being reported.

Viewers on the KCBD Facebook page said they were experiencing outages near 28th Street and Quaker.

KCBD has contacted LP&L and we are waiting to receive more information. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.