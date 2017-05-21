16-year-old driver dies after striking cow in roadway

Provided by New Mexico State Police

Carlsbad, NM - Saturday around 9:30 p.m., New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Hidalgo Road about one-half mile east of Standpipe Road in Carlsbad, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a pickup was traveling westbound on Hidalgo Road when the vehicle struck a cow in the roadway.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and roll. The driver and sole occupant, Shane Kincaid (sixteen years of age from Carlsbad, NM) was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Mr. Kincaid sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.