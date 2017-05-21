FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risks return Monday afternoon

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Monday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A strong disturbance will cross the region Monday afternoon and Monday evening....

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across the entire viewing area Monday afternoon and Monday night.

RISKS INCLUDE:

Large hail up to 2" in diameter

Wind gusts to 60 mph

Isolated tornadoes

TIMING:

Morning storms are possible for some, but the greatest severe risk is expected between 3 p.m. and midnight Monday.

IMPACTS:

The main risk will be large hail that could cause damage to vehicles and property.

A squall line could cross the area during the evening hours which could produce a line of strong wind gusts over 50 to 60 mph.

Isolated tornadoes are possible even though the overall risk is low at the moment.

