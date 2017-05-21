FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 1 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Hockley; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Stonewall; Terry; Yoakum until 1 a.m.

RISKS INCLUDE:

Large hail up to 2" in diameter

Wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated tornado risk

Remain alert this afternoon and this evening as severe thunderstorms will be possible across the viewing area.

