FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues thr - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 1 a.m.

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Hockley; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Stonewall; Terry; Yoakum until 1 a.m.

RISKS INCLUDE:

Large hail up to 2" in diameter
Wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated tornado risk

Remain alert this afternoon and this evening as severe thunderstorms will be possible across the viewing area.

