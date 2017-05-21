FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorms across the South Plains through Monday night

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKENS COUNTY... At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcadoo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Dickens, Mcadoo and Afton. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Central and Western South Plains until 9 p.m. CDT.

The watch does NOT include Lubbock at the moment.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and Monday evening as storms attempt to move into the area from New Mexico later today and tonight.

If storms develop, they could become severe.

RISKS INCLUDE:

Large hail up to 2" in diameter

Wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated tornado risk

Remain alert this afternoon and this evening as severe thunderstorms will be possible across the viewing area.

