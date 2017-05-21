Top seed Texas Tech baseball to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday

The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team has earned the top seed and will face Oklahoma State in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders (42-13, 16-8) will take on the Cowboys (26-25, 8-13) on Wednesday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m., in the second game of the tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

It is the second-straight year the Red Raiders have been slotted as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. Last year, Tech put together a 19-5 conference record en route to the program's first Big 12 regular season title under head coach Tim Tadlock.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders clinched the sixth overall championship in the program's history with a 9-4 win on Senior Day in front of a sold-out Rip Griffin Park.

Tech wrapped up the 2017 conference slate with a 16-8 record, sweeping the first and last series at Texas and against Kansas, respectively. The Red Raiders won four of the middle six Big 12 sets in between, two on the road and two at home. It was the first time since 2010-11 a team has won back-to-back Big 12 season crowns.

Stay with KCBD for full coverage as follow the Red Raiders to Oklahoma City!

