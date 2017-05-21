Extra Innings Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the (31-5) Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. The Eagles just wrapped up the season as the 3-peat TAPPS 4-A State Champions for baseball.
The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team has earned the top seed and will face Oklahoma State in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in Oklahoma City.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have clinched a share of the 2017 Big 12 baseball regular season title. This is the first time since 2011 and third time overall in league play that Big 12 baseball has regular season co-champions.
Extra Innings Scores: 5/20
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
