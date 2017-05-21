Extra Innings Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the (31-5) Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. The Eagles just wrapped up the season as the 3-peat TAPPS 4-A State Champions for baseball.

