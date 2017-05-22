Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter for 2013 fatal crash

Four years after a fatal crash in Lubbock took the life of 17-year-old Angel Flores, the man who was driving the vehicle had his day in court, charged with second-degree felony manslaughter. The jury found 22-year-old Oscar Longoria guilty of manslaughter.

In April, a judge declared a mistrial and rescheduled the trial after an issue with his probation eligibility came up before opening arguments could begin.

Accident investigators say Oscar Longoria was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car in the 5700 block of Erskine in February 2013.

They say he crossed the center line and struck a utility pole. The impact sliced the vehicle in half. The left half of the vehicle continued westbound and stopped 30 feet from the crash.

Both passengers were thrown from the right half of the car as it was propelled 120 feet before coming to a stop. Flores was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and later died from his injuries.

Cyrus Jackson, who was 19 at the time, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries. Longoria was also wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries. Investigators believe Longoria was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Longoria was arrested two months after the crash.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison, however, he is he eligible for probation.

His sentencing will be held this afternoon.

