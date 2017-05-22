First Alert Weather Day: Watch vs. Warning

In short, a Watch means the weather noted may occur in the relative near future - be prepared. A Warning means that the weather noted is occurring or is imminent. A Tornado Warning specifically means a tornado has been sighted or indicated on radar - take immediate action!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

Severe thunderstorms are possible in AND NEAR the watch area. Watch and listen for forecast updates and possible warnings which may be issued. Be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center and cover large areas, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings are issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices and cover a much smaller area (around the size of a city or county) than a Watch.

Tornado Watch:

Tornadoes are possible in AND NEAR the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning:

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is an imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office and cover a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) than a Watch.

By the way, severe weather can, and sometimes does, occur outside of a watch (or even a warning). If there's active weather in the area, pay attention. Be smart, be responsible.

