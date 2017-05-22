KCBD INVESTIGATES: Fire inspectors visit Villa Town Inn as county considers demolition

Inspectors surveyed the Villa Town Inn for fire hazards on Monday as county officials consider finding a new purpose for the building, or even possibly tearing it down.

As we first reported in April, the Lubbock County District Attorney's office filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit, which led to the eviction of residents.

Lubbock attorney and court-appointed receiver David Langston visited the property on Monday afternoon with Lubbock Fire Rescue crews.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office confirmed the crews were there to survey the property to get a better feel for the building just in case a fire should start.

The office told us since the building is now vacant, the fire protections are no longer active.

Langston, said demolition of the Villa Town Inn is an option.

The fire marshal's office said since fires can sometimes spark during the demolition process, those crews were also looking to remove any extremely flammable material.

Langston said he is going to have the property cleaned up, ensure it is boarded up and then put a fence around it.

Then, he plans on hiring an architect or an engineer to analyze whether the property has any other possible use.

Langston said if no other use is determined, they will consider demolition, something that will need to be worked out by the bank that has a lien on the property and the court.

