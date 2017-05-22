Former Red Raider Basketball players competing for $2 million

Former Red Raider Basketball players are putting together an alumni team to try and compete in the 4th year of TBT (The Basketball Tournament.)

Teams get into the field of 64 by fan votes. Then it's like an NCAA Bracket and the winning team get $2 million dollars.

The Matadors (Texas Tech alumni) features Jaye Crockett, Toddrick Gotcher, Ronald Ross, John Roberson and Alan Voskuil. Gotcher, who just returned from playing in Greece is excited to team up with other Red Raiders.

"It's a lot of fun getting back to Lubbock. Get to connect from former to current. $2 million dollars is well above our pay raise right now. We have to have a big collective team to win it."

Before they can play, fans need to vote them into the tournament. If you vote and your team wins the $2 million, the top voting fans will get a portion of the winnings. The top 100 fans will share $200,000 of the winning prize.

Right now the Matadors have 524 votes, but fans need to log on and help them get in the tournament.

The best way is to go to this link and login and vote. https://www.thetournament.com/teams/matadors-texas-tech-alumni?type=fan&f=591f2fd128ac5098721703

You can also go to twitter @wreckTBT or Facebook @WreckTBT and click to become a fan and vote for the team. You will receive an email to verify your account.

Gotcher encourages all Red Raider fans to vote for this Red Raider team.

"We have to get as many votes as possible. Any Red Raider fans out there, there are three ways to vote. We need all your support. You are the best fans in the world."

