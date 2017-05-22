Former Red Raider Basketball players competing for $2 million

Former Red Raider Basketball players are putting together an alumni team to try and compete in the 4th year of TBT (The Basketball Tournament.)
The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the (31-5) Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. The Eagles just wrapped up the season as the 3-peat TAPPS 4-A State Champions for baseball.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech athletics.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff gives their expectations for Texas Tech at the Big 12 Tournament, during the round table.
The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the Texas Tech baseball program. As Cody Farhat climbs the left field wall, and makes a spectacular catch against Kansas.
