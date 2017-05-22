LSO searching for member of Rolling 60's Crips Gang

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating Darnisha Unique Gibbs

LSO says she's wanted for Federal Conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base and possess with intent to distribute MDMA.

Gibbs is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5'07, around 270lbs.

LSO says she is a confirmed member of the Rolling 60's Crips Gang.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000 or Inv. Williams at 775-1431 or Inv. Davis. Your call will remain anonymous.

