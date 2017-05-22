South Plains Food Bank sends out SOS for Summer of Sharing Food Drive

Provided by South Plains Food Bank

Monday, May 29 kicks off the 8th annual Summer of Sharing food drive for the South Plains Food Bank and local partners and community members. This annual food drive has evolved into many events held throughout the month of June to assist the South Plains Food Bank in restocking its shelves during what is traditionally, the lowest inventory time of the year.

Eight years ago, The South Plains Food Bank had bare shelves and an empty freezer. The Summer of Sharing food drive was created in an effort to restock dwindling inventory. Summertime is still the busiest time at the Food Bank since parents are providing extra meals to their families during summer vacation.

According to David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, summers are a difficult time for the Food Bank. "We want to be proactive," says Weaver. "We are calling on our community members, churches, local businesses and corporations to remember that hunger doesn't take a vacation. Please support our local Summer of Sharing events this year."

This year, several organizations have committed to spearhead a summer packed with ways people can get involved in helping the Food Bank through the summer months. The Food Bank is hoping to raise 135,000 pounds of food and $35,000 during this year's Summer of Sharing. This is a great opportunity for the community to join together this summer for the Summer of Sharing Food Drive because "Hunger Does Not Take a Vacation!"

Food King and Lowe's Supermarkets is inviting the community to purchase a five-dollar pre-filled grocery bags or make a donation of any amount during checkout at all of the Food King locations. All Plains Capital Bank locations are accepting donations at all tellers windows. Barrels will also be available at each Lowe's Supermarket store to make individual food donations. Monetary donations can also be made through spfb.org.

Some of the events involved with the Summer of Sharing include:

Thursday, May 25: Kick-off Press Conference for Summer of Sharing Food Drive. South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd., 10:00 a.m.

Monday, May 29 : Conquer Hunger Run at Mackenzie Park. Entry is a donation of non-perishable food items. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero costume. Mackenzie Park, 8 a.m. registration and refreshments; 9 a.m. 5K and 1 mile run begins.

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16: Covenant Health System is sponsoring the "SOS" Food Drive to encourage the community to give donations and refill the Food Bank warehouse.

Monday, June 19: Delivery of 50,000 pounds of donated potatoes. South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd. Time: TBD

Wednesday, June 21: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring "Potato Sacking" to sack 50,000 lbs. of donated potatoes. The entire community is invited to participate. South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd., 6 p.m.

Monday, June 26: Food King and Lowe's Supermarkets is sponsoring the Summer of Sharing Finale—The entire community is invited. Food King, 8208 Slide Road, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be the last chance to purchase pre-made Lowe's Supermarket grocery bags, and free hot dogs provided by Plains Capital Bank.

Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30: Drive Out Hunger – West Texas Chevy Dealers encourages Lubbock and surrounding communities to fill truck beds with donated non-perishable food items. • Monday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 27: Purchase a $5 Food King pre-made grocery bag (each bag contains approximately $12 worth of food) at any Food King and Lowe's Supermarket and all of the food will go to the South Plains Food Bank. Also accepting donations of any amount at check-out.

Monday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 27: All Plains Capital Bank locations will be accepting donations at their tellers windows and all proceeds will go to support the work of the South Plains Food Bank.

Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m.: Wrap Up Press Conference. All Summer of Sharing partners will be available for interviews. The following presentations will be made during the press conference:

Affiliated foods to deliver truck-load of donations from Lowe's supermarket

Plains Capital Bank to present check

West Texas Chevrolet Dealers to present check and poundage on behalf of Drive Out Hunger

Announcement of totals and goals accomplished; David speak. Totals announced.