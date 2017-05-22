Angry residents challenge Lynn County commissioners over road maintenance dispute

It was a full house at the Lynn County Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday.

A group of residents from northern Lynn County voiced their concerns over high property taxes and their claim the county is not maintaining the road in their neighborhood.

In Willow Ridge Estates, a neighbored at the very edge of Lynn County just north of New Home, residents say their property value has skyrocketed in the last year.

And homeowner Koby Reed says in turn, so have the property taxes.

"My property taxes went up nearly $3,000. Just in one year," Reed said.

But Reed says that isn't the only problem.

He claims the county has refused to take care of the main road leading into Willow Ridge Estates.

"And now we've got some areas that have decayed pretty bad," Reed said.

So Reed and a dozen other neighbors packed the County Commissioner's Court meeting to try and get some answers.

The battle comes over a letter the developer has, allegedly stating the county would take over maintenance of the road two years after development.

Reed says he believes the road was developed in 2007.

But Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock says it was required that road be curbed and guttered, and because it is not, he says that's why the county hasn't maintained it.

"There was a commissioner that signed off on it, I guess individually and we're still looking into it. We're going to see. I don't believe that it came through a commissioner's court to accept. But we're going to look into it and see, exactly, exactly what our obligations are," Braddock said.

Braddock says at this time, the county doesn't have the funds to maintain that road.

"We want to do right by the people in Lynn County. That's our deal. If we can lower taxes, we're going to do it. Even though the value, if the evaluations went up to where we can justify lowering taxes, that's what we'll do...we're going to look into this situation and see exactly what our obligations is. And we're going to do the right thing. Whatever it takes," Braddock said.

While Reed says he has hope in those words, he says he doesn't know how much longer he and other residents can wait.

"Is it worth paying what I'm paying in taxes and then to turn around and have to maintain my road, too? When I bought the land that's the first question I asked. Who takes care of the road? The neighborhood or the county? I was told that the county would take it over two years after development. And so, either somebody is going back on their word, or somebody lied," Reed said.

We'll continue to follow this story as the commissioners make any decisions.

Judge Braddock says there is no timeline as of now.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.