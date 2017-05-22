When to seek treatment for the Postpartum Blues

The first prescription of an antibiotic that the average U.S. adult with pneumonia receives is now ineffective in about a quarter of cases, a new study finds.
Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.
American teens are hitting the bottle less often than they did 25 years ago, new research reveals.
Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United States
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.
As great as smartphones are, you can get too attached to the gadgets.
A 100-year-old medical treatment could help infertile women get pregnant without undergoing pricey in vitro fertilization (IVF), a new study suggests.
