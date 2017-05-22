When to seek treatment for the Postpartum Blues

Ten to 15 percent of women will experience postpartum depression after childbirth, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

But the postpartum blues is actually much more common, affecting as many as three out of four women after having a baby. The most common clues include crying with trouble sleeping, eating and making choices.

I asked Dr. David Blann, an OB-GYN with Covenant Medical Group, how often he hears a new mother say she has had thoughts of hurting her child.

He said, "I probably hear that once a week. It's not shockingly uncommon at all. Talking about it more than anything is the easiest thing that can be done. Certainly, you can treat it medically but a lot of other options before you get to the point where medication is required."

Dr. Blann says if the postpartum blues continue for more than three weeks, it's postpartum depression, which can show up even a year after childbirth. He encourages women to find a support group or a doctor or someone they can explain what they are feeling after childbirth.

He says, "It's not uncommon to hear that and it doesn't mean a woman is weak for asking for help. I would much rather have her tell me, than not tell me, because it's a lot harder to take care of mom and baby if mom can't take care of herself."

Dr. Blann also recommends this link to more information on postpartum depression from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: https://www.acog.org/Patients/FAQs/Postpartum-Depression

