Tim James steps down at Lamesa

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Tim James (Source: KCBD Video) Tim James (Source: KCBD Video)
LAMESA, TX (KCBD) -

Tim James has resigned as Head Football Coach at Lamesa after two years.

He previously coached with the Golden Tornadoes for 14 years in his first stint at Lamesa.

James tells me he is retiring. He has coached at Lamesa, Post and Ralls and been an assistant at Floydada.

We wish Coach James the best of luck.

