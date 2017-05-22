Big cool-down, rain in forecast for Tuesday

Another strong front for the South Plains means some rain, plenty of wind and much cooler temps.

Winds from the north at speeds of 20-30 mph will combine with clouds and below-normal temps to put a chill in the air through early afternoon. Tuesday's high will range from 65-70 over much of the region, which is almost 15 degrees below normal.

Rain/showers will continue to move across the area keeping clouds in place which in turn will add to the chilly temps.

Tonight, lows will fall to the mid-40s in Lubbock under clear skies and with a return of light winds.

Wednesday will bring a recovery with highs back in the low 80s in Lubbock and plenty of sunshine. Even the winds will cooperate and remain breezy from the southwest helping to warm the afternoon.

Just plain hot will be the forecast on Thursday through Saturday.

