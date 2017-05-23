Evie Mae's in Wolfforth makes Texas Monthly's Top 10 list for best BBQ

Evie Mae's in Wolfforth has made TexasMonthly's top 10 list for the best barbecue in the state of Texas. It is the only restaurant in our area that made the list.

What started as a food trailer a little more than two years ago, is now a booming brick and mortar restaurant, and is also #9 in the top 10 list for best barbecue.



"We're excited for the coming months and our extended seating space, bakery and new smokers to be completed. Our intention is not to get as big as possible. We only want to serve the best food to as many people as we can. We will never let that get out of hand. It's too important to us," said the owners in a Facebook post.

The restaurant has been open for a little more than a year.

Evie Mae's is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until the meat runs out.

"What an awesome thing to be a part of. Thanks, Wolfforth and Lubbock for supporting us. Here's to what's next and making the south plains a barbecue destination! I mean, why shouldn't it be, right? Y'all can handle the wind and a little dirt in your teeth to come give us a try!"The top 10 places for best barbecue in the state of Texas are:

Snow's in Lexington, TX Franklin Barbecue in Austin, TX Cattleack Barbeque in Dallas, TX Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview, TX Louie Mueller Barbeque in Taylor, TX Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball, TX CorkScrew BBQ in Spring, TX Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin, TX Evie Mae's Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth, TX TRUTH Barbeque in Brenham, TX



Evie Mae's is located at 217 Highway 62, Wolfforth, Texas 79382.

