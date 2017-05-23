Evie Mae's in Wolfforth makes Texas Monthly's Top 10 list for best BBQ

President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that shut down parts of FM 179. The intersection of FM 179 at County Road 6400 (Urusline St.) is closed to all traffic from there north towards the accident scene.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that shut down parts of FM 179. The intersection of FM 179 at County Road 6400 (Urusline St.) is closed to all traffic from there north towards the accident scene.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.