FM 179 shut down south of Shallowater after crash involving semi, SUV

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that shut down parts of FM 179. The intersection of FM 179 at County Road 6400 (Urusline St.) is closed to all traffic from there north towards the accident scene.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. and involves an SUV and a semi-truck.

The crash is near the intersection of FM 179 and County Road 2641, south of Shallowater.

According to DPS, the semi failed to yield the right of way to the SUV. The driver of the semi was given a citation. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

