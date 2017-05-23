Longoria sentenced to 7 years on manslaughter conviction

The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Police tell us two of three individuals wanted for an aggravated robbery back on May 14 are now in custody.
State Sen. Larry Taylor said he will reject the House's proposed compromise on the "bathroom bill," an amendment to Senate Bill 2078 that required school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities for students who don't want to use the ones associated with their "biological sex."
