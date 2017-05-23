South Plains Food Bank sends up an "SOS" food drive

Source: South Plains Food Bank LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
Monday, May 29 kicks off the 8th annual Summer of Sharing food drive for the South Plains Food Bank, local partners and community members. This annual food drive will consist of many events held throughout the month of June to assist the South Plains Food Bank in restocking its shelves during what is traditionally the time of the year when their inventory dwindles.
Eight years ago, the South Plains Food Bank had bare shelves and an empty freezer. To prevent this from happening again, the Summer of Sharing food drive was created. Summertime is still the busiest time at the Food Bank since parents provide extra meals to their families during summer vacation.
According to David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, summers are a difficult time for the Food Bank.
"We want to be proactive," says Weaver. "We are calling on our community members, churches, local businesses and corporations to remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation. Please support our local Summer of Sharing events this year."
This year, the Food Bank and several organizations have committed to spearhead a summer packed with ways people can get involved during the summer months. The Food Bank is hoping to raise 135,000 pounds of food and $35,000 during this year’s Summer of Sharing. This is a great opportunity for our community to come together this summer because "Hunger Does Not Take a Vacation!"
Food King and Lowe’s Supermarkets is inviting the community to purchase five-dollar pre-filled grocery bags or make a donation of any amount during checkout at all of the Food King locations. All Plains Capital Bank locations are accepting donations at teller’s windows. Barrels will also be available at each Food King and Lowe’s Supermarket store to make individual food donations. Monetary donations to support the Summer of Sharing food drive can also be made at spfb.org.
Some of the events involved with the Summer of Sharing include:
- Thursday, May 25: Kick-off Press Conference for Summer of Sharing Food Drive. South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd., 10:00 a.m.
- Monday, May 29 : Conquer Hunger Run at Mackenzie Park. Entry is a donation of non-perishable food items. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero costume. Mackenzie Park, 8 a.m. registration and refreshments; 9 a.m. 5K and 1 mile run begins.
- Monday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 27: Purchase a $5 pre-made grocery bag (each bag contains approximately $12 worth of food) at any Food King and Lowe’s Supermarket and all the food will go to the South Plains Food Bank. They will also be accepting financial donations at checkout.
- Monday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 27: All Plains Capital Bank locations will be accepting donations at their teller’s windows and all proceeds will go to support feeding our neighbors in need through the South Plains Food Bank
- Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30: Drive Out Hunger – West Texas Chevy Dealers encourages Lubbock and surrounding communities to fill truck beds with donated non-perishable food items.
- Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16: Covenant Health is sponsoring the "SOS" Food Drive to encourage the community to give donations and help refill the Food Bank warehouse.
- Monday, June 19: Delivery of 50,000 pounds of donated potatoes. South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd. Time: TBD
- Wednesday, June 21: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring "Potato Sacking" to sack 50,000 lbs. of donated potatoes. The entire community is invited to participate.
- South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd., 6 p.m.
- Monday, June 26: Food King and Lowe’s Supermarkets are sponsoring the Summer of Sharing Finale—the entire community is invited. Food King, 8208 Slide Road, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Everyone will have a chance to purchase pre-made grocery bags, make a donation at check-out, and enjoy free hot dogs provided by Plains Capital Bank.