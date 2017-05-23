South Plains Food Bank sends up an "SOS" food drive

Monday, May 29 kicks off the 8th annual Summer of Sharing food drive for the South Plains Food Bank, local partners and community members. This annual food drive will consist of many events held throughout the month of June to assist the South Plains Food Bank in restocking its shelves during what is traditionally the time of the year when their inventory dwindles.

Eight years ago, the South Plains Food Bank had bare shelves and an empty freezer. To prevent this from happening again, the Summer of Sharing food drive was created. Summertime is still the busiest time at the Food Bank since parents provide extra meals to their families during summer vacation.

According to David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, summers are a difficult time for the Food Bank.

"We want to be proactive," says Weaver. "We are calling on our community members, churches, local businesses and corporations to remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation. Please support our local Summer of Sharing events this year."

This year, the Food Bank and several organizations have committed to spearhead a summer packed with ways people can get involved during the summer months. The Food Bank is hoping to raise 135,000 pounds of food and $35,000 during this year’s Summer of Sharing. This is a great opportunity for our community to come together this summer because "Hunger Does Not Take a Vacation!"

Food King and Lowe’s Supermarkets is inviting the community to purchase five-dollar pre-filled grocery bags or make a donation of any amount during checkout at all of the Food King locations. All Plains Capital Bank locations are accepting donations at teller’s windows. Barrels will also be available at each Food King and Lowe’s Supermarket store to make individual food donations. Monetary donations to support the Summer of Sharing food drive can also be made at spfb.org.

Some of the events involved with the Summer of Sharing include: