Lubbock Municipal Pools open Tuesday, May 30

Provided by City of Lubbock

It's just about time again to cool off at Lubbock's municipal pools as they open for the 2017 season on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2 for youth (17 and under) and $2.50 for adults. Children 2 and under are free.

Group rates are available for groups of 35 or more and must be scheduled through Kayla at (806) 775-2670. Pool rentals are available for parties Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. by coming into the Parks and Recreation Office at 1611 10th Street or reserving online at www.playlubbock.com. For questions please call (806) 775-2673.

Clapp Pool, 46th & Avenue U, (806) 767-2736: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, and shade umbrellas.

Mae Simmons Pool, 24th & MLK, (806) 767-2732: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving board and shade umbrellas.

Maxey Pool, 4007 30th Street, (806) 767-3739: Amenities include a concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, shade umbrellas and shade trees.

Montelongo Pool, 3200 Bates Street, (806) 767-2734: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, shade umbrellas, a separate wading pool, and zero depth entry into main pool.

For those who want to swim with us all summer, our Summer Splash Passes are available at the Parks and Recreation Office at 1611 10th Street, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These passes are great for kids and adults alike and are priced to be affordable.

Summer Passes are as follows:

Family Splash Pass - Good May 30 – August 12 - Cost: $150 for a family of four

Individual Splash Pass - Good May 30 – August 12 - Cost: $65 for children and $90 for adults

30-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $45 for children and $60 for adults

7-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $10 for children and $14 for adults