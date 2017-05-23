Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center needs your votes

The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center is asking for your help as they try to win a Gypsy Horse!

They've moved up to No. 26, but they need your support.

The contest runs through June 15.

Visit their website at https://a.pgtb.me/JJXXDp or visit Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center on Facebook.

The center works with children and adults who have a variety of disabilities.

