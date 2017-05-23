Dozens of vehicles vandalized in Tech Terrace overnight

Lubbock police say approximately three dozen vehicles were damaged in Tech Terrace Monday night through Tuesday morning, part of a string of vandalism incidents over the last few months.

Police say it looks like these vehicles had been shot at by a bb or pellet gun sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The area hit by this string of vandalism stretched from 19th Street to 36th Street and from Indiana Avenue to Avenue T. A large number of the vehicles damaged were parked along 25th and 27th Streets.

Over the last several months investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Property Crimes Unit have seen an increase in the number of vehicles vandalized by what appears to be damage caused by a bb gun. Since March, there have been approximately 160 reports, many with multiple vehicles, where similar damage was reported.

Many of these cases involve a suspect or suspects going down neighborhoods and hitting multiple vehicles in the same night. On March 2nd, police received reports of about 20 vehicles with windows shot out in the Tech Terrace area, a handful of cases along 37th Street between Quaker and Utica were reported on May 14th, and last week about two dozen vehicles were reported damaged in the 2300 block of 77th Street. Police say it is possible that many of these cases are related.

If caught, the suspect could face charges of criminal mischief ranging from a misdemeanor to a 1st degree felony depending on the cost of damage. Charges of organized crime could also be attached if three or more suspects are involved in the crime.

LPD investigators continue to work these cases and follow up on leads. They ask that if anyone sees or hears anything suspicious to please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

