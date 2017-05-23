Christian Castro in custody after Wednesday afternoon SWAT standoff

Christian Castro is now in custody, charged with aggravated robbery after a Wednesday afternoon SWAT standoff.

LPD detectives got a tip that Castro was at a home he was known to visit in the 3300 block of Auburn Avenue.

They initiated a SWAT callout around 3:45 p.m. Negotiators were able to talk two females out of the home. Officers learned Castro was inside hiding in a crawlspace.

SWAT team members entered the house and took him in custody.

The other two individuals wanted in connection with this aggravated robbery back on May 14 were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on two of the wanted subjects, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives located the men standing outside of a residence in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue, and a perimeter was set up around the area. Around 3 p.m., detectives made contact with the two subjects to make an arrest. Coronado ran from the area while Perez ran inside the home.

Coronado was caught about a block from the home where officers initially tried to arrest him. The LPD SWAT team was called to the scene to assist in taking Perez into custody. A short time later, Perez climbed on to the roof of the home. LPD negotiators were able to talk him off the roof, and Perez was taken into custody.

Castro was connected to the investigation of the murder of Mark Ysasaga, who was last seen in June of 2012. Castro was later paid a Crime Line reward for leading Lubbock police to Ysasaga's body.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.