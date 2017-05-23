Two aggravated robbery suspects in custody after Tuesday afternoon SWAT callout

Police tell us two of three individuals wanted for an aggravated robbery back on May 14 are now in custody.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on two of the wanted subjects, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives located the men standing outside of a residence in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue, and a perimeter was set up around the area. Around 3 p.m., detectives made contact with the two subjects to make an arrest. Coronado ran from the area while Perez ran inside the home.

Coronado was caught about a block from the home where officers initially tried to arrest him. The LPD SWAT team was called to the scene to assist in taking Perez into custody. A short time later, Perez climbed on to the roof of the home. LPD negotiators were able to talk him off the roof, and Perez was taken into custody.

The third subject wanted in the aggravated robbery is 21-year-old Christian Castro. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.