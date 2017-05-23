Consider This: Remember the price of freedom on Memorial Day

As Americans, we celebrate many holidays: Independence Day, Labor Day, Presidents' Day and many more.

But none stands out in my mind like Memorial Day.

Memorial Day commemorates the more than 1.2 million Americans who sacrificed their lives for our nation. It reminds us that the blood of patriots is the price of freedom.

Monday, I'd ask you to pause and consider the cost of this great democracy.

Remember too, the sacrifice is ongoing. We continue to have men and women in uniform at risk around the world.

The privilege to travel freely this Memorial Day and to pursue our dreams of happiness for ourselves and our family is still secured by the vigilance and sacrifice of others.

KCBD is proud this Memorial Day to bring you a two hour broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade from Washington, D.C.

I hope you will watch KCBD at 3 p.m. Central Time on Memorial Day for a parade, entertainment, floats, flags and more. It is something the entire family will enjoy.

Consider this...take time to reflect on the price of freedom this Memorial Day.

And, if you are so inclined, offer a prayer of thanksgiving for the brave members of our armed forces who continue to secure those freedoms for us.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.