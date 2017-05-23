Borden County baseball one game away from State Tournament

The Borden County baseball team is one game away from making it to the 1A State Tournament.

The Coyotes play Booker in a one-game Regional Final playoff, 4 p.m. Saturday at Wayland Baptist.

This has been a sensational sports season for the Borden County boys in all sports.

Back in December, they won the 1A State Football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Then in March, the boys' basketball team made it to State at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They lost in the 1A State Semifinals. In May, the Borden County Coyote Track team finished 4th in Class 1A at the State Meet in Austin.

Now the baseball team is trying to get there. Coach Bubba Edwards says winning is contagious for the guys from Gail.

"I think we're just blessed. This doesn't happen every day at school across Texas or even in the United States. It's a once in a lifetime thing as coaches and kids are getting experience and it's a blast. There's pressure with it, but the kids are handling it so well. Our motto or theme here at Borden County in the athletic department is success breeds success. We are blessed with great kids and they want to win and winners win."

The boys success has transferred over on the girls side to as the Borden County Softball team was ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and they made it to the Regional Finals.

Best of luck to the Borden County Baseball Team as they try to keep the streak of reaching the State Tournament going.

