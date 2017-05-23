Borden County baseball one game away from State Tournament

The Borden County baseball team is one game away from making it to the 1A State Tournament.
The Borden County baseball team is one game away from making it to the 1A State Tournament.
Tim James has resigned as Head Football Coach at Lamesa after two years.
Tim James has resigned as Head Football Coach at Lamesa after two years.
Former Red Raider Basketball players are putting together an alumni team to try and compete in the 4th year of TBT (The Basketball Tournament.)
Former Red Raider Basketball players are putting together an alumni team to try and compete in the 4th year of TBT (The Basketball Tournament.)
The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the (31-5) Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. The Eagles just wrapped up the season as the 3-peat TAPPS 4-A State Champions for baseball.
The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the (31-5) Lubbock Christian Eagles baseball team. The Eagles just wrapped up the season as the 3-peat TAPPS 4-A State Champions for baseball.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech athletics.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech athletics.