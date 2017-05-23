Reagor-Dykes Auto Group opens newest dealership in Snyder

Snyder welcomed a new business to the community on Tuesday as Reagor-Dykes Auto Group cut the ribbon on a new dealership.

Linda Molina, CEO of the Snyder Chamber of Commerce, said, "We're excited for the diversity that Reagor Dykes brings to Snyder. To have an ownership group in our town that has proven in many communities like Snyder that they will invest themselves with schools, civic organizations and non-profits is awesome."

Rick Dykes appreciates the warm welcome from Snyder:

"We are really looking forward to the opportunity here in Snyder and it all begins with the people. The people of Snyder have welcomed us and you will see us involved with the school and community efforts here."

Bart Reagor is also proud to be Snyder:

"If you start a business for the wrong reason I don't think it will be successful. I believe the right reason is to make the city and community that you are in a better place to live. That's our goal in here Snyder. We are proud to be here and to add Cadillac, Buick and GMC to our franchises."

You can learn more and see what they have on the lot at www.reagordykessnyder.com.

